The Lion King tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Reynolds Hall

The Lion King, Broadway’s record-breaking spectacle, returns to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center in Las Vegas for a six-performance engagement November 19-28, 2025. Audiences will journey to the Pride Lands through Julie Taymor’s Tony-winning puppetry, vibrant African rhythms and Elton John–Tim Rice classics like “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata.”

Tickets for every Las Vegas show are on sale now. Theatergoers can purchase at The Smith Center box office or online via ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden service fees.

Since roaring onto Broadway in 1997, The Lion King has been seen by more than 110 million people worldwide and remains the highest-grossing musical in history. Vegas crowds last welcomed the production in 2023; this limited fall run offers another chance to watch 200 handcrafted animal figures—giraffes on stilts, leaping gazelles and a 13-foot-long elephant—parade down the aisles of the 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall.

The venue’s state-of-the-art acoustics and intimate sightlines will spotlight the cast’s soaring vocals, while a live orchestra delivers Lebo M’s lush choral arrangements from the pit. Families planning Thanksgiving week outings can choose from pre-holiday and post-holiday dates, making it easy to fit a night of Disney magic between Strip excursions.

