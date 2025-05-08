The Who Plot Farewell Tour – “The Song is Over”

The Who performing at Desert Trip (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Legendary British rockers The Who will take a final lap around the globe with “The Song is Over Farewell Tour,” bringing more than six decades of anthems back to arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums beginning this summer.

The run opens July 20 in Padova, Italy, and stretches through a September 28 finale in Las Vegas. Along the way, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will headline storied venues including Fenway Park in Boston, Madison Square Garden in New York, two nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and a pair of shows at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

“To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible,” Daltrey said in the tour announcement.

“It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible,” Townshend added. “The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and, of course, all of our longtime Who fans.”

Tickets go on sale in stages, starting with a Citi cardmember presale and access for the band’s Whooligan Fan Club from 10 a.m. local time May 13 through 10 p.m. May 15. The general public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time May 16 via thewho.com/tour. Fans can also find seats on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members save by avoiding service fees — visit The Who Tickets for details.

Formed in London in 1964, The Who became one of rock’s most influential acts with groundbreaking albums such as “Tommy,” “Who’s Next” and “Quadrophenia,” selling more than 100 million records worldwide. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, the band’s storied live legacy includes historic sets at Woodstock and Live Aid and record-setting tours across five decades.

Date Venue and City July 20, 2025 Stadio Euganeo – Padova, Italy July 22, 2025 Ippodromo SNAI San Siro – Milan, Italy July 30, 2025 The Piece Hall – Halifax, UK Aug. 1, 2025 Audley End – Saffron Walden, UK Aug. 8, 2025 Dreamland – Margate, UK Aug. 16, 2025 Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL Aug. 19, 2025 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Aug. 21, 2025 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Aug. 23, 2025 Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ Aug. 26, 2025 Fenway Park – Boston, MA Aug. 28, 2025 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY Aug. 30, 2025 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Sept. 2, 2025 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Sept. 4, 2025 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Sept. 7, 2025 United Center – Chicago, IL Sept. 17, 2025 Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA Sept. 19, 2025 Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA Sept. 21, 2025 Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA Sept. 23, 2025 Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC Sept. 25, 2025 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA Sept. 28, 2025 MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”