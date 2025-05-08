Ticketnews Ads
The Who Plot Farewell Tour – “The Song is Over”

The Who performing at Desert Trip (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ConcertsDave Clark31 seconds ago

Legendary British rockers The Who will take a final lap around the globe with “The Song is Over Farewell Tour,” bringing more than six decades of anthems back to arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums beginning this summer.

The run opens July 20 in Padova, Italy, and stretches through a September 28 finale in Las Vegas. Along the way, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will headline storied venues including Fenway Park in Boston, Madison Square Garden in New York, two nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and a pair of shows at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

“To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible,” Daltrey said in the tour announcement.
“It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible,” Townshend added. “The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and, of course, all of our longtime Who fans.”

Tickets go on sale in stages, starting with a Citi cardmember presale and access for the band’s Whooligan Fan Club from 10 a.m. local time May 13 through 10 p.m. May 15. The general public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time May 16 via thewho.com/tour. Fans can also find seats on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members save by avoiding service fees — visit The Who Tickets for details.

Formed in London in 1964, The Who became one of rock’s most influential acts with groundbreaking albums such as “Tommy,” “Who’s Next” and “Quadrophenia,” selling more than 100 million records worldwide. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, the band’s storied live legacy includes historic sets at Woodstock and Live Aid and record-setting tours across five decades.

The Who The Song is Over Farewell Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
July 20, 2025Stadio Euganeo – Padova, Italy
July 22, 2025Ippodromo SNAI San Siro – Milan, Italy
July 30, 2025The Piece Hall – Halifax, UK
Aug. 1, 2025Audley End – Saffron Walden, UK
Aug. 8, 2025Dreamland – Margate, UK
Aug. 16, 2025Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL
Aug. 19, 2025Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
Aug. 21, 2025Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
Aug. 23, 2025Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ
Aug. 26, 2025Fenway Park – Boston, MA
Aug. 28, 2025Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY
Aug. 30, 2025Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
Sept. 2, 2025Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON
Sept. 4, 2025Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON
Sept. 7, 2025United Center – Chicago, IL
Sept. 17, 2025Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA
Sept. 19, 2025Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA
Sept. 21, 2025Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA
Sept. 23, 2025Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
Sept. 25, 2025Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
Sept. 28, 2025MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV

