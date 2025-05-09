The Who tickets on sale in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who roll the dice on a sure thing when they play Boardwalk Hall Arena in Atlantic City on Aug. 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The historic seaside venue—home to legendary heavyweight bouts and chart‑topping concerts—will echo with power chords as Townshend and Daltrey unleash their timeless rock opera hits.

Tickets are on sale through the Boardwalk Hall box office and ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden add‑on fees while scoring prime seats.

Atlantic City crowds know a big event when they see one, and few acts deliver like The Who. From the majestic swell of “Baba O’Riley” to the piercing finale of “See Me, Feel Me,” expect a set that balances bombast with introspective storytelling. The band’s orchestral backing adds a lush layer that fills the cavernous hall without sacrificing raw energy.

Make a weekend of it on the Jersey Shore—enjoy the casinos, stroll the iconic boardwalk, then testify to the power of rock as The Who prove once again why they remain must‑see live performers.

Shop for The Who tickets at Boardwalk Hall Arena on Aug. 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Who tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.