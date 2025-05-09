The Who tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who will shake the rafters of Chicago’s United Center on Sept. 7, 2025, in a 7:30 p.m. hard‑rock homecoming for Windy City fans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers—Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and a powerhouse touring band—promise a career‑spanning set that marries classic hits with state‑of‑the‑art visuals.

Tickets for the Sept. 7 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the United Center box office, but those looking to skip surprise fees can secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists primary and resale tickets with no hidden charges.

From the thunderous opening chords of “Baba O’Riley” to the explosive finale of “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” The Who’s live reputation is the stuff of legend. The group last rocked United Center in 2019, earning rave reviews for its full‑orchestra treatment of “Tommy.” This time around, expect the same raw power augmented by arena‑sized production and Townshend’s windmill guitar antics.

Chicago has long been a favored stop for the band—dating back to their 1970 Pavilion show—and 2025’s visit offers Midwestern rockers a chance to sing along with five decades of anthems. Whether you grew up on Quadrophenia or discovered them through TV dramas, this is the night to experience The Who’s sonic bombast live and loud.

Shop for The Who tickets at United Center on Sept. 7, 2025

