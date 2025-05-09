The Who tickets on sale in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who will close out their West Coast swing in spectacular fashion at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. The 7:30 p.m. concert brings the legendary band’s bombastic sound to the Strip, complete with pyrotechnic visuals worthy of Sin City.

Tickets are on sale now via the MGM Grand box office and ScoreBig, which lists tickets without surprise add‑on fees—perfect for fans budgeting the rest of their Vegas weekend.

Las Vegas audiences famously demand top‑tier entertainment, and The Who delivers: gargantuan LED walls, a tight horn section, and the timeless showmanship that spawned generations of arena acts. From the opening drum roll of “Who Are You” to the final cymbal crash, the band’s residency‑style production turns the Garden Arena into classic‑rock heaven for one night only.

Whether you’re flying in for the fight weekend or capping a convention with world‑class music, The Who’s only 2025 Vegas date is a sure‑bet highlight. Place your wager on rock history and lock in seats before they’re gone.

Shop for The Who tickets at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 28, 2025

