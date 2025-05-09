The Who tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who return to the iconic Hollywood Bowl for two nights—Sept. 17 and Sept. 19, 2025—bringing their explosive stage show to Los Angeles in prime late‑summer style. Both 7:30 p.m. concerts promise a hit‑laden journey from “My Generation” through “Love, Reign O’er Me,” under the stars of the historic amphitheater.

Tickets for each date are on sale now at the Hollywood Bowl box office and online. Savvy fans can also buy through ScoreBig, which offers transparent, fee‑free pricing on seats across the venue.

The Bowl and The Who share rich history—most recently a pair of sold‑out 2022 engagements that critics hailed for their blend of orchestral grandeur and raw rock crunch. Roger Daltrey’s soaring vocals and Pete Townshend’s trademark power chords remain as vital as ever, backed by Zak Starkey on drums and a full complement of strings and brass.

Expect cinematic lighting, towering video screens and the kind of communal sing‑alongs only The Who can inspire. Whether catching one night or both, Southern California fans will witness legends in a setting tailor‑made for epic rock spectacles.

Hollywood Bowl Dates

