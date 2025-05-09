The Who tickets on sale in Newark at Prudential Center

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who touch down at Newark’s Prudential Center on Aug. 19, 2025, igniting the Rock in the Prudential’s rafters with five decades of anthems. The 7:30 p.m. show marks the band’s first New Jersey arena date since their acclaimed “Moving On!” tour.

Tickets are available now at the Prudential Center box office and online.

This stop finds The Who playing a true cradle of rock in America’s Northeast corridor. Fans can anticipate Townshend’s famous leaps, Daltrey’s microphone‑lassoing bravado and a set list that can shift nightly—delivering gems like “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Eminence Front,” and deep‑cut treats for die‑hard devotees.

Newark’s state‑of‑the‑art arena ensures stellar acoustics as well as ample rail and transit access for Garden State and Manhattan concertgoers alike. With only a handful of U.S. dates on the schedule, New Jersey fans should act fast to witness one of rock’s most influential acts before the tour presses north.

