Ticketnews Ads
The Who tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

The Who will make Climate Pledge Arena roar on Sept. 25, 2025, as the British rock titans bring their thunderous catalog to Seattle at 7:30 p.m. The state‑of‑the‑art venue—rebuilt beneath the iconic Coliseum roof—offers pristine acoustics for classics like “Behind Blue Eyes.”

Tickets are available now at the arena box office and through ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden service fees and still choose from a wide range of seating.

The Emerald City has long shared mutual admiration with The Who, dating back to 1967’s Paramount Theatre debut. Today, Townshend and Daltrey continue to redefine arena rock, pairing ferocious energy with elegant orchestration. Expect soaring strings during “Baba O’Riley” and a roaring crowd as the synth line drops.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

With Seattle’s own rock heritage—from grunge to indie—this September date promises a powerful cross‑generational celebration. Secure your seats and witness legends meet the Northwest’s loudest fans.

Shop for The Who tickets at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Who tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More