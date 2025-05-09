The Who tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who will make Climate Pledge Arena roar on Sept. 25, 2025, as the British rock titans bring their thunderous catalog to Seattle at 7:30 p.m. The state‑of‑the‑art venue—rebuilt beneath the iconic Coliseum roof—offers pristine acoustics for classics like “Behind Blue Eyes.”

Tickets are available now at the arena box office

The Emerald City has long shared mutual admiration with The Who, dating back to 1967’s Paramount Theatre debut. Today, Townshend and Daltrey continue to redefine arena rock, pairing ferocious energy with elegant orchestration. Expect soaring strings during “Baba O’Riley” and a roaring crowd as the synth line drops.

With Seattle’s own rock heritage—from grunge to indie—this September date promises a powerful cross‑generational celebration. Secure your seats and witness legends meet the Northwest’s loudest fans.

Shop for The Who tickets at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 25, 2025

