The Who tickets on sale in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena

The Who roar into Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Aug. 16, 2025, bringing their generation‑defining catalog and legendary stagecraft back to South Florida for the first time in nearly a decade. The 7:30 p.m. show anchors the opening weekend of the band’s late‑summer swing through the East Coast and Canada.

Expect Pete Townshend’s windmilling guitar, Roger Daltrey’s soaring vocals and a powerhouse backing ensemble as they tear through classics such as “Baba O’Riley,” “Pinball Wizard” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” The Who’s most recent tour featured a full orchestra, giving favorites from Tommy and Quadrophenia fresh symphonic punch; Sunrise is slated to receive the same immersive treatment.

Fans in Broward County won’t want to miss this rare chance to see Rock & Roll Hall of Famers in a venue built for big sound and bigger spectacle. Secure seats today and join thousands of believers shouting “Long live rock” on a summer night in Sunrise.

