The Who tickets on sale in Vancouver at Rogers Arena

The Who set their sights on Vancouver’s Rogers Arena for a Sept. 23, 2025, stop that marks the band’s first B.C. appearance in nearly a decade. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and fans can expect a powerhouse greatest‑hits performance enhanced by full orchestral backing.

Tickets are on sale via the Rogers Arena box office and ScoreBig, the fee‑free marketplace giving Canadian classic‑rock lovers transparent pricing on every seat.

Rogers Arena has hosted some of The Who’s most memorable West Coast nights, including a sold‑out 2016 show praised for its flawless musicianship. Townshend’s guitar theatrics and Daltrey’s microphone‑lassoing remain center stage, while deep cuts from Quadrophenia and Who’s Next delight longtime devotees.

Vancouver’s vibrant music scene and loyal fan base make this date a can’t‑miss for anyone who’s ever cranked “Pinball Wizard.” Grab your tickets early and prepare for a night where rock history echoes through every corner of the arena.

Shop for The Who tickets at Rogers Arena on Sept. 23, 2025

