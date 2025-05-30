The Witcher in Concert tickets on sale in Atlanta at Cobb Energy Centre

The Witcher in Concert

The Witcher in Concert brings Geralt of Rivia’s world to Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 7, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are at the theatre box office and ScoreBig, which sells seats with no surprise fees—ideal for Witcher devotees saving coin.

A full orchestra and choir perform Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli’s score live with HD franchise footage, including ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.’

Cobb Energy Centre offers near-perfect acoustics, ample parking and pre-show dining at The Battery Atlanta—arrive early for a mead-inspired cocktail.

