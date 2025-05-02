Theo Von adds back-to-back Detroit shows: Fox Theatre tickets on sale

Detroit comedy fans, get ready for two nights of non-stop laughter, as Theo Von takes over the Fox Theatre stage on July 11 and July 12, 2025. Known for his offbeat wit and southern charm, Von has captivated audiences across the country through his stand-up specials and popular “This Past Weekend” podcast. Fox Theatre—one of the most historic venues in Detroit—offers an iconic setting for a back-to-back comedic blitz.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now via the Fox Theatre box office, ensuring fans can secure seats for whichever date works best—or even both nights for the ultimate comedy marathon. If you’re looking to dodge hidden ticket fees, head to ScoreBig, where you can find deals that match your budget. Von’s magnetic presence on stage and knack for weaving personal anecdotes into his routine promise a unique experience on each night, meaning repeat attendees will likely be treated to fresh material at every turn.

Theo Von’s star has risen rapidly over the past decade, thanks in part to his approachable style that melds sharp observations with genuine humility. Whether he’s cracking jokes about his Louisiana upbringing or dissecting pop culture in unexpected ways, the comedian’s authenticity continues to resonate with fans nationwide. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to catch him live on back-to-back nights in the Motor City—two doses of hilarity in one legendary venue.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Theo Von tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.