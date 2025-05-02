Theo Von in Philadelphia: Wells Fargo Center tickets on sale

Theo Von (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Renowned comedian and podcast host Theo Von is set to deliver big laughs in the City of Brotherly Love on July 9, 2025, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Known for his candid humor and offbeat storytelling, Von has quickly built a loyal fan base through his stand-up specials and popular “This Past Weekend” podcast. Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center—home to major concerts and sporting events—will transform into a comedy haven for an evening of sharp wit and Southern charm.

Tickets for Theo Von’s Philadelphia show are on sale now. Comedy lovers can purchase their seats directly through the Wells Fargo Center box office or opt for ScoreBig to avoid hidden ticket fees. With national tours and Netflix specials under his belt, Von’s comedic style—equal parts personal anecdotes and off-the-cuff observations—continues to resonate with audiences looking for a fresh take on everyday life.

Whether you first discovered Theo Von through his reality TV stints or his unfiltered commentary on modern culture, his live shows are guaranteed to surprise and delight. Expect a night filled with unpredictable punchlines, quick improvisation, and maybe even a few stories from his Louisiana upbringing. There’s no better place to experience the raw energy of a stand-up show than the lively Wells Fargo Center, so be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.

Shop for Theo Von tickets at Wells Fargo Center – PA on July 9, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Theo Von tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.