Theo Von in Rochester: Blue Cross Arena tickets on sale

Theo Von (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Comedy fans in upstate New York are in for a treat as Theo Von heads to Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on July 10, 2025. Von has become a household name among stand-up enthusiasts for his candid comedic style and distinct Southern drawl, offering a fresh take on pop culture, personal experiences, and life’s everyday absurdities. Blue Cross Arena, a popular destination for sporting events and concerts, is primed to host an evening of big laughs and memorable moments.

Tickets are on sale now through the Blue Cross Arena box office, guaranteeing you a spot at one of the summer’s hottest comedy shows. Alternatively, you can turn to ScoreBig for tickets without hidden fees—an attractive option for anyone looking to secure seats at the best possible value. Von’s growing list of accomplishments, including multiple comedy specials and an ever-expanding podcast audience, signals that these tickets won’t be around for long.

If you’ve followed Theo Von’s comedic evolution—beginning with his reality TV appearances through his breakout stand-up specials—you’ll recognize his ability to fuse awkward personal tales with instantly relatable commentary. Fans can expect a spirited performance, complete with spontaneous bits and plenty of audience engagement. Don’t miss the chance to see one of today’s most unique voices in comedy at Rochester’s beloved Blue Cross Arena.

Shop for Theo Von tickets at Blue Cross Arena on July 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Theo Von tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.