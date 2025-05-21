Theresa Caputo Live tickets on sale in Cherokee at Harrah’s Event Center

Theresa Caputo (image via performer's social media)

Theresa Caputo, star of TLC’s Long Island Medium, brings her interactive “The Experience” tour to Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center in Cherokee, North Carolina, on August 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The renowned spiritual medium will share personal stories, deliver audience readings and discuss her life-long gift of communicating with spirit.

Tickets are on sale now at the Harrah’s Cherokee box office and through ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden service charges.

Caputo’s live shows differ from television tapings: she walks the aisles to connect attendees with departed loved ones, offering messages of hope and healing in an unscripted format. Each event is unique, and while a reading isn’t guaranteed, many fans find comfort simply witnessing the process. Audience members often bring keepsakes or wear photos of relatives to encourage a possible connection.

Located in the Great Smoky Mountains, the 3,000-seat Event Center provides intimate sightlines from every section, ensuring viewers can follow Caputo’s spontaneous interactions. Patrons must be 21 or older to enter the casino resort, so plan accordingly if traveling with family.

Shop for Theresa Caputo tickets at Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center on August 16, 2025

