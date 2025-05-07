Thievery Corporation tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Turner Hall Ballroom

Thievery Corporation (Photo: Sean Phillips from Fairfax, VA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Thievery Corporation returns to Milwaukee on Dec. 6, 2025, transforming historic Turner Hall Ballroom into a global-groove lounge of dub, bossa nova and down-tempo electronica. The duo—Eric Hilton and Rob Garza—will be backed by their full multilingual collective, delivering dance-ready favorites like “Lebanese Blonde” and “Shadow of Ourselves.”

Tickets are available at the Pabst Theater Group box office and via ScoreBig, which offers upfront pricing without hidden fees.

Turner Hall’s wood-plank floors and vintage balconies create an intimate vibe that aligns perfectly with Thievery’s genre-blending ethos. Milwaukee audiences last caught the act in 2023; this winter show promises fresh cuts from their forthcoming studio project rumored to lean deeper into Afro-beat rhythms.

Come early to sample the venue’s craft-beer lineup, then lose yourself in hypnotic bass lines, live sitar interludes and the collective’s renowned visual projections. After two decades on the road, Thievery Corporation continues to prove that electronic music hits differently when performed by real musicians in real time.

Shop for Thievery Corporation tickets at Turner Hall Ballroom on December 6, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Thievery Corporation tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

,Thievery Corporation tickets Turner Hall Ballroom”