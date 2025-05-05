Tickets on sale for Aly & AJ at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Aly & AJ will take the stage at The Anthem on D.C.’s bustling Southwest Wharf on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. The venue’s expansive 6,000‑capacity main floor and state‑of‑the-art sound system make it a bucket‑list stop for touring artists and fans alike.

The sisters’ 2025 trek supports their ongoing creative renaissance, weaving jangly, heart‑on‑sleeve new material with the nostalgia‑laden anthems that defined a generation. In the District, look for the duo to lean into the big‑room acoustics with dynamic light production and crowd‑pleasing singalongs.

Secure tickets at The Anthem’s box office or browse ScoreBig for transparent, fee‑free pricing on a range of seating options. ScoreBig’s marketplace often surfaces last‑minute deals, so savvy concertgoers can save while locking in prime views of the stage.

The Wharf offers plenty of pre‑show dining—from fast‑casual favorites to upscale waterfront eats—making this date as much a night out in Washington as it is a concert. Plan to arrive early, soak in sunset views, and get ready for a high‑energy pop‑rock showcase.

