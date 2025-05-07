Tracy Morgan tickets on sale in Red Bank at Count Basie Center

Tracy Morgan performs in 2008 (Photo: Alex Erde from London, United States, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

Tracy Morgan brings his no-filter stand-up swagger to the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, on Nov. 15, 2025. The Emmy-nominated comic, best known for his seven seasons on Saturday Night Live and breakout role as Tracy Jordan on NBC’s 30 Rock, will deliver gut-punch punchlines drawn from family life, fame and his 2014 comeback journey.

Tickets are already on sale at the Basie Center box office and through ScoreBig, where buyers skip the hidden fees that can inflate checkout totals elsewhere.

Morgan’s “No Disrespect” tour has been packing theaters from Atlanta to Anaheim, praised for its mix of brash observational humor and heartfelt gratitude following the comedian’s highly publicized recovery from a highway accident. Red Bank’s 1,500-seat theater offers an intimate setting—big enough for roaring laughter, small enough to feel like Morgan is riffing in your living room.

The Count Basie Center has a history of memorable comedy nights, and Morgan’s Jersey roots guarantee local flavor. Expect fresh takes on parenting teenage daughters, growing up in Brooklyn and the surreal side of celebrity rehab—delivered with the unpredictable spontaneity that keeps every Tracy Morgan show uniquely “for the people.”

