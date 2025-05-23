Trevor Noah brings “Off the Record” to Foxwoods – tickets on sale

Trevor Noah (Photo: slgckgc, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

Emmy-winning comic Trevor Noah returns to the stand-up stage at Foxwoods Resort’s Premier Theater on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. The former “Daily Show” host’s new “Off the Record” tour blends razor-sharp political satire with the personal storytelling that packed theaters worldwide.

Fans can snag tickets from the Foxwoods box office or via ScoreBig, where zero hidden fees make upgrading to front-orch seats a guilt-free affair. ScoreBig also lists premium balcony sightlines for budget-minded comedy lovers.

Noah’s Connecticut dates historically sell out thanks to the resort’s easy New York–Boston access and full-service amenities. Expect fresh takes on global headlines, travel mishaps and cultural mash-ups filtered through Noah’s South African lens.

Pair the show with Foxwoods’ on-site dining and gaming for a complete night out — but lock in seats sooner than later. Laughter may be free, but Premier Theater tickets won’t be for long.

