Trump Escalates Springsteen Feud, Threatens Probes of Harris-Supporting Artists

President Donald Trump ratcheted up his public war of words with Bruce Springsteen early Monday, vowing on Truth Social to seek federal investigations into the rocker and other celebrities who campaigned for then-Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

The overnight broadside — in which Trump also singled out Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Bono — came just days after Springsteen’s sharp on-stage rebuke of the administration at the European kick-off of his “Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.” That May 14 show in Manchester saw the E Street Band front man call the current U.S. government “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

Trump first struck back on Friday – calling the singer “highly overrated” and a “pushy obnoxious jerk” and issuing what some have interpreted as a veiled threat – that he “ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the country…. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

‘MAJOR INVESTIGATION’ THREATENED

At 1:34 a.m. ET Monday, Trump expanded his response to other artists who he feels wronged him by supporting his opponent in the lead-up to the 2024 election:

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? … WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? … AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO??? I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter.”

The president argued that appearances by the entertainers amounted to “illegal campaign contributions,” claiming they were paid under the “guise of entertainment.” He provided no evidence, and Harris’ 2024 filings list only production-cost reimbursements — a standard requirement under federal election rules.

Coverage by multiple outlets note there is no record of direct payments for celebrity endorsements, which would be barred under election law. The New York Times likewise reported that campaign funds covered staff, staging and travel — not artist fees.

A WEEKEND OF BARBS

Trump’s Monday tirade capped a three-day stretch of attacks that began when he labeled Springsteen “highly overrated” upon returning from the Middle East on May 16. In the same Truth Social session he mocked Taylor Swift, writing, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Swift’s 2024–25 “Eras” Tour grossed an estimated $2.2 billion, according to Pollstar Boxoffice figures. Springsteen’s current trek, which resumes Saturday at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, has driven a fresh spike in secondary-market demand since the feud reignited.

UNION, INDUSTRY PUSH BACK

The 70,000-member American Federation of Musicians issued a statement defending Springsteen and Swift, saying the union “will not remain silent as two of our members are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States.”

Legal experts quoted by USA TODAY warn that any Justice Department probe driven by presidential pique would face high First Amendment hurdles and invite comparisons to “enemies-list” tactics of past administrations.

WHAT’S NEXT

While no federal agency has acknowledged receiving a formal referral, Monday’s posts mark Trump’s most explicit threat to wield government power against entertainment figures since taking office.