Two Bands Drop Off Punk Rock Bowling Due to Visa Issues

Two bands have officially dropped-off the lineup for this year’s Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas amid visa issues.

International artists attempting to perform in the United States have faced several issues over the past few weeks, particularly festival appearances. Two bands — Tijuana, Mexico’s Violencia and The Baboon Show from Sweden — had to cancel their appearances at Punk Rock Bowling, the three-day fest set to take place from May 24-26.

“We’re fighting tooth and nail to get all the international bands on PRB into the country, despite the xenophobic hysteria at the border,” festival organizers wrote in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, The Baboon Show and Violencia won’t be joining us this year… Thanks for rolling with us; we can’t wait to see you soon.”

In their place, The Bar Stool Preachers will fill-in for The Baboon Show, while Bullshit Detector will replace Violencia.

PRB, celebrating its 25th year, will feature headlining performances from Cock Sparrer, Peter Hook & the Light, and Social Distortion — marking their first appearance at the fest — alongside notable acts like Power Trip, The Interrupters, Flag, and the Adicts.

The Baboon Show and Violencia aren’t alone; various acts had to call-off shows in the U.S. this year due to visa issues including the FKA Twigs. The dance/EDM artist announced last month that they were “informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner” for their originally-scheduled dates and had to reschedule the run.