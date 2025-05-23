Ticketnews Ads
UFC Fight Night slams Bridgestone Arena – tickets on sale now

UFC fight night (Photo: Ron Hall, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

UFC Fight Night slams Bridgestone Arena – tickets on sale now

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page20 seconds ago

The Octagon returns to Music City when UFC Fight Night takes over Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 6 p.m. While the full card drops closer to fight week, early rumors tip a bantamweight contender bout and a heavyweight slugfest certain to get the honky-tonk faithful on their feet.

Tickets are available through Bridgestone’s box office, but MMA die-hards can dodge hidden service charges by shopping ScoreBig’s real-time marketplace. From lower-bowl sections close enough to hear leg-kick thuds to economical upper corners, ScoreBig keeps pricing flat and transparent.

Nashville last hosted the UFC in 2023, when knockout artist Cory Sandhagen thrilled a sell-out crowd. Expect similar fireworks this July as rising stars vie for rankings under the bright Broadway lights. Bridgestone’s bowl design delivers unobstructed views of the cage from every angle, and the downtown location means hot chicken and live music await post-event.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Fight Night cards typically sell out quickly once co-main events are confirmed, so secure seats now and watch the drama unfold in person rather than on a pay-per-view stream.

Shop for UFC Fight Night tickets at Bridgestone Arena on July 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on UFC Fight Night tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

MJ – The Musical in Chicago: tickets on sale

MJ – The Musical in Chicago: tickets on sale

Madeline Page 16 seconds ago
Read More
Billie Eilish live at PHX Arena Nov. 19 – tickets on sale

Billie Eilish live at PHX Arena Nov. 19 – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 28 seconds ago
Read More
Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton serenade Louisville – tickets on sale

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton serenade Louisville – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 33 seconds ago
Read More