UFC Fight Night slams Bridgestone Arena – tickets on sale now

UFC fight night (Photo: Ron Hall, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Octagon returns to Music City when UFC Fight Night takes over Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 6 p.m. While the full card drops closer to fight week, early rumors tip a bantamweight contender bout and a heavyweight slugfest certain to get the honky-tonk faithful on their feet.

Nashville last hosted the UFC in 2023, when knockout artist Cory Sandhagen thrilled a sell-out crowd. Expect similar fireworks this July as rising stars vie for rankings under the bright Broadway lights. Bridgestone’s bowl design delivers unobstructed views of the cage from every angle, and the downtown location means hot chicken and live music await post-event.

Fight Night cards typically sell out quickly once co-main events are confirmed, so secure seats now and watch the drama unfold in person rather than on a pay-per-view stream.

