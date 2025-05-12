Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025

Festival crowd | Photo by WanderingTrad, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

It’s officially 2025, and festivalgoers are gearing-up for this year’s round of music festivals. Who will headline the most coveted music events of the year?

Whether you’re looking to rock out at fests like Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville, take out your cowboy boots for Stagecoach and Cattle Country Fest, or take it back to your nostalgic days for Warped Tour and When We Were Young, we’ve got you covered.

Find our full list of upcoming North American music festivals below, updating daily:

Aftershock

Sacramento, CA | Oct. 2-5

Sacramento’s rock and metal festival Aftershock is returning to Discovery Park this October. The festival, presented by Danny Wimmer Presents, will feature headlining performances from blink-182, Korn, Deftones, and Bring Me The Horizon. Read more here.

The All Things Go music festival is making its return to the Washington, D.C. area this fall with headliners Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus and Kesha. Read more here.

BeachLife Festival

Redondo Beach, CA | May 2-4

The BeachLife Festival is making its return to Redondo Beach, California from May 2 to 4. The beachside event will be headlined by Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, and Alanis Morissette. Read more here.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Manchester, TN | June 12-15

Bonnaroo has unveiled its 2025 lineup with headliners Luke Combs, Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier. The festival is set to return to The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee from June 12 to 15. Read more here.

Boston Calling

Boston, MA | May 23-25

Boston Calling is returning this May, featuring headlining performances from top acts across all genres, including country’s Luke Combs, the pop-punkers of Fall Out Boy, and the pop-rock/jamband Dave Matthews Band. Read more here.

BottleRock Napa Valley

Napa, CA | May 23-25

Nappa Valley’s music and wine festival BottleRock has revealed its 2025 lineup, set to feature the punk-rock icons of Green Day, pop star Justin Timberlake, and indie’s Noah Kahan. Read more here.

Louisville’s music festival, Bourbon & Beyond, is set to return in 2025 with over 120 musical acts, including Jack White, Phish, Sturgill Simpson, and The Lumineers. The event is slated to take place September 11 to 14 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. Read more here.

Bumbershoot Festival

Seattle, WA | Aug. 30-31

The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival has revealed its 2025 lineup for its 52nd annual edition. The festival will return to Seattle Center over Labor Day weekend, August 30 to 31, with performances from Weezer, Bright Eyes, Janelle Monáe, Car Seat Headrest, Aurora, and Sylvan Esso leading the bill. Read more here.

Capitol Hill Block Party

Seattle, WA | July 19-20

Seattle’s Capitol Hill Block Party is making its return this summer, slated for July 19 to 20. The two-day festival will take over the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, bringing Grammy-winning artist Thundercat, electronic music powerhouse Porter Robinson to the stage. Read more here.

Country Calling

Ocean City, MD | Oct. 3-5

Country Calling Festival 2025 is set to take over the Ocean City Boardwalk from October 3 to 5, bringing a lineup of country artists to the Maryland coast, including Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Brooks & Dunn. Read more here.

Cruel World

Pasadena, CA | May 17

Goldenvoice is bringing back Cruel World to California’s Rose Bowl, set to feature headlining performances from New Order and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds. Additionally, ‘Til Tuesday will perform with its original lineup for the first time in 35 years, and The Go-Go’s will reunite on stage. Read more here.

The annual Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest is returning to Denver this December, featuring metal heavyweights Acid Batch and Blood Incantation. Read more here.

Electric Daisy Carnival

Las Vegas, NV | May 16-18

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) has revealed a stacked lineup for its 2025 edition, featuring 250 acts across three days. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 16 through 18. Acts will perform across 16 stages — the most in the festival’s history — featuring EDM stars Alesso, DJ Snake, Excision, Tiesto, Mike Posner, Martin Garrix and Kaskade. Read more here.

Electric Forest

Rothbury, MI | June 19-22

The annual magical event Electric Forest is returning to Rothbury, Michigan in 2025, featuring an array of artists across EDM, jam, and world music including Tiesto, FISHER, and Disclosure. Read more here.

ESSENCE

New Orleans, LA | July 4-6

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is set to return to New Orleans this summer. Running from July 4 through July 6, the annual event has unveiled the first round of performers who will take the stage, including GloRilla, Summer Walker, Muni Long, Maxwell, and Boyz II Men leading the charge. Read more here.

Evolutions Festival

Caneadea, NY | Sept. 5-7

New York’s EDM festival Evolutions is returning to Sugar Mountain for its sixth edition in Caneadea this September. Hip-hop, trap, and future bass artist Alison Wonderland and experimental bass artist Of The Trees will headline the festival alongside a yet-to-be-named performer. Read more here.

FairWell

Redmont, OR | July 18-19

The FairWell Festival is getting ready to return to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon for its third annual event. Set for July 18 to 19, this year’s festival is slated to bring in over 30 artists across three stages, with headliners Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson. Read more here.

Feels Like Home

Brownwood, TX | Oct. 4

Feels Like Home Festival, a boutique country music and BBQ celebration, is returning to Texas this fall. The festival, set to take place on Saturday, October 4 at the Brownwood Event Center in Brownwood, will feature headlining performances from iconic Texas artists Randy Rogers Band, Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band, and Stoney LaRue. Read more here.

Four Chord

Washington, PA | Sept. 13-14

The two-day Four Chord Music Fest 2025 lineup has arrived, featuring headlining performances from the rock legends of blink-182, AFI, Jimmy Eat World, and Jawbreaker. Read more here.

Head In The Clouds

Pasadena, CA | May 31-June 1

Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival will head to California this spring, featuring its “biggest lineup yet.” The festival, set to take place on May 31 and June 1 at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, is presented by west coast promoter Goldenvoice and 88rising — which aims to amplify Asian talent and culture. Read more here.

Hinterland

St. Charles, IA | Aug. 1-3

Hinterland Music Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2025 edition, headlined by Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, and Lana Del Rey. The annual festival is slated to be held in St. Charles, Iowa, taking place from August 1 to 3. Read more here.

Inkcarceration

Mansfield, OH | July 18-20

You’ve been arraigned: Inkcarceration is returning to Mansfield’s Ohio State Reformatory for a weekend full of rock music and tattoos. The 2025 full lineup features headliners Falling In Reverse, Slipknot, and Five Finger Death Punch. Read more here.

Lollapalooza

Chicago, IL | July 31-Aug. 3

Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago’s Grant Park this summer, featuring a wide array of performances from top artists across all musical genres. Popstars Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter will headline the event alongside rappers Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Doechii, country’s Luke Combs, EDM’s Rufus Du Sol, the K-pop girl group TWICE, and the metalheads of Korn. Read more here.

Louder Than Life

Louisville, KY | Sept. 18-21

Louisville’s Louder Than Life festival, dubbed America’s loudest rock & metal festival, is scheduled for September 18 to 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds. It will feature headlining performances from Slayer, Avenged Sevenfolkd, Deftones, and Bring Me The Horizon, alongside sets from Rob Zombie, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, $uicideboy$, and more as a part of Danny Wimmer Presents’ biggest lineup to-date. Read more here.

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

St. Paul, MN | July 18-20

The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, which gears up for its second edition this year, will feature a lineup led by Hozier, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day. The event will run for three days — from July 18 through 20 — taking place at Harriet Island Regional Park in the heart of downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Read more here.

Newport Jazz Festival

Newport, RI | Aug. 1-3

The Newport Jazz Festival is returning to Rhode Island this August with jazz and R&B heavyweights like Janelle Monae, The Roots, and Jacob Collier topping the bill. Read more here.

Oceans Calling

Ocean City, MD | Sept. 26-28

Oceans Calling festival is returning to Ocean City, Maryland this September with a stacked lineup of rock and indie artists. The event will feature headlining performances from the punk-rock trio Green Day, indie-folk artist Noah Kahan, funk icon Lenny Kravitz, and the rockers of Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Read more here.

Osheaga

Montreal, QC | Aug. 1-3

Montréal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau is getting ready for the return of the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival. The 18th edition of the festival is scheduled to take place from August 1 to 3 and will feature headlining sets from The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, and Olivia Rodrigo. Read more here.

Outlaw Music Festival

Multiple Cities | May 13 – Sept. 19

The Outlaw Music Festival is getting ready to celebrate its 10th anniversary, with 35 stops across 22 states. It will feature the festival’s founder, Willie Nelson & Family, along with Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, and many more artists. Read more here.

Outside Lands

San Francisco, CA | Aug. 8-10

Outside Lands is returning to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August 8 to 10. The three-day festival will feature headlining sets from Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat. Read more here.

Pilgrimage

Franklin, TN | Sept. 27-28

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is set to return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee from September 27 to 28, with John Mayer and Kings of Leon leading the bill. Read more here.

Pure Imagination

Prescott, AZ | May 17

Pure Imagination Music Festival will return to Arizona for its fourth year, with the rockers of Cheap Trick topping the bill. In addition to the music, Pure Imagination has “an eco-friendly focus” and is dubbed “Arizona’s most unique music festival marrying soundscape and landscape while leaving limited impact on the gorgeous topography of the region and Prescott’s remarkable Watson Lake.” Read more here.

Riverfront Revival

N. Charleston, SC | Oct. 10-11

The Riverfront Revival is making its return to North Charleston this fall, set for October 10 and 11 at Riverfront Park. The 2025 edition of the festival will be headlined by Darius Rucker, along with Riley Green, The Red Clay Strays, Whiskey Myers, and an appearance by Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers. Read more here.

Rocklahoma

Pryor, OK | Aug. 29-31

Rocklahoma is returning to Pryor, Oklahoma this Labor Day weekend, featuring a stacked lineup of rock heavyweights. The three-day festival will take place from August 29 to 31 at the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch Festival Grounds. The rock icons of Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, and the reunited Three Days Grace will headline the weekend. Read more here.

Rock Fest

Cadott, WI | July 17-19

Wisconsin’s Rock Fest has revealed its 2025 lineup, featuring headlining performances from rock’s Rob Zombie, metal’s Five Finger Death Punch, and metalcore group Bad Omens. Read more here.

Roots Picnic

Philadelphia, PA | May 31-June 1

The 2025 Roots Picnic is set to return to Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park for its 17th edition, scheduled for May 31 and June 1. The festival is slated to take over The Mann Center, with a lineup led by D’Angelo, Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz, and GloRilla. Read more here.

Sand In My Boots

Gulf Shores, AL | May 16-18

Country star Morgan Wallen is debuting the inaugural Sand In My Boots music festival in Alabama. The festival aims to embrace a wide range of genres, with Wallen handpicking artists he’s both admired and collaborated with throughout his career, including Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and Hardy. Read more here.

Sea.Hear.Now.

Asbury Park, NJ | Sept. 13-14

The Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival is getting ready for its return to Asbury Park, NJ, on September 13 and 14. This year’s edition is set to feature Blink-182 and Hozier as headliners. Read more here.

Soundside

Bridgeport, CT | Sept. 27-28

The Soundside Music Festival is making its return to Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT. Set to take place on September 27-28, the two-day festival will see headlining performances from The Killers and Hozier. Read more here.

Summerfest

Milwaukee, WI | June 19-21

Milwaukee’s Summerfest has officially unveiled its lineup for its 2025 edition, with Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and The Killers. Other notable performers include The Lumineers, Def Leppard, Hozier and James Taylor. Read more here.

Summer Smash Festival

Bridgeview, IL | June 20-22

Chicago’s The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival is returning this June with headlining performances from hip-hop’s Yung Thug, Future, and Don Toliver. Read more here.

Summer of ’99

East Troy, WI | July 18-19

Rock heavyweights Creed and Nickelback are bringing the nostalgia to the “Summer of ’99 and Beyond Fest” this year. Alongside the post-grunge icons of Nickelback, Friday night will see performances from Live, Daughtry, Tonic, Our Lady Peace, and Lit. Saturday will see Creed headline the show, alongside sets from 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, Hinder, Vertical Horizon, and Fuel. Read more here.

Summer of Loud

Multiple Cities | June 21-July 27

Rock heavyweights are topping the bill of a new touring festival this year, dubbed “Summer of Loud.” The tour will feature a rotating lineup of headliners including Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive, with support from The Devil Wears Prada and The Amity Affliction. TX2 and Kingdom of Giants will open the show for gigs from June 22 through July 2, while Dark Divine will open for gigs between July 6 and 27. Read more here.

The inaugural Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival will take place from September 12 to 13 at the MLK Festival Grounds in Downtown Temple. Fans can look forward to music on two outdoor stages, featuring over 20 country and Americana music acts, with an emphasis on showcasing a variety of musicians from Texas. Read more here.

The Governors Ball

Queens, NY | June 6-8

The Governors Ball is returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York this June, featuring headlining performances from rapper Tyler, The Creator, popstar Olivia Rodrigo, and indie-rock’s Hozier. Read more here.

Under the Big Sky

Whitefish, MT | July 18-20

The three-day Under the Big Sky music festival will return to Montana in the summer of 2025 with headlining performances from Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons, and The Red Clay Strays. Read more here.

UNHINGED

Denver, CO | July 26-27

Knocked Loose and Lamb of God are bringing their heavy sound to a new two-day “extreme music event,” UNHINGED Festival, this July in Colorado. The festival is set to take place from July 26 to 27 at National Western Stockyards. Read more here.

Vans Warped Tour

Multiple cities | June-November

Emos, pop-punkers, and metalheads — Warped Tour is officially back for its 30th anniversary. The traveling rock music festival will return to three cities in 2025: Washington, D.C., Long Beach, and Orlando. The lineup is slowly being revealed over a 30-day period. See the fully revealed list for each date here.

Velocity

Dyersville, IA | Aug. 30-31

Nickelback and Tim McGraw will headline the inaugural Velocity Festival in Iowa, taking place at the “Field of Dreams” movie site. More artists are set to be announced soon. Read more here.

Welcome to Rockville

Daytona Beach, FL | May 15-18

North America’s largest rock festival Welcome to Rockville is returning to Daytona Beach, Florida next year with a stacked lineup of rock and metal icons including the punk-rock trio Green Day, the rockers of Shinedown, the newly-reunited Linkin Park, and the nu-metal icons of Korn. Read more here.

When We Were Young

Las Vegas, NV | October 18

Emos: the 2025 When We Were Young lineup has arrived, which will feature pop-punk heavyweights and festival veterans blink-182 alongside alternative-rock icons Panic! at the Disco. Read more here.

WorldPride

Washington, D.C. | June 6-7

The WorldPride Music Festival is getting ready to take over RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. on June 6 and 7. The two-day event aims to give back, with proceeds benefiting the Capital Pride Alliance and other local LGBTQ+ organizations. Slated to lead this year’s festival are headliners Jennifer Lopez and Troye. Read more here.

Zootown

Missoula, MT | July 4-5

The inaugural Zootown Music Festival is set to feature headliners Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Modest Mouse, Mt. Joy, and Lake Street Dive, alongside an array of supporting acts at the Missoula Fairgrounds. Read more here.