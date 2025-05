US Open Tennis Championships tickets on sale in Flushing at Arthur Ashe Stadium

US Open Tennis Action (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, and other top tennis stars are set to captivate fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, during the US Open Tennis Championships from August 24 to September 7, 2025.

The US Open Tennis Championships will take place from August 24 to September 7, 2025.

The US Open is renowned for its thrilling matches and the electric atmosphere of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which hosts the world’s best players competing for glory on hard courts. As of publication, Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the men’s singles rankings, while Jannik Sinner represents the rising talent challenging the established elite.

The US Open takes place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

