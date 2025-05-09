WesGhost Cambridge tickets on sale at Sonia

WesGhost

WesGhost lands at Sonia in Cambridge, MA, on August 1, 2025, for an 8 p.m. performance that promises club-shaking 808s and razor-sharp wordplay.

The rapper’s breakout single “Phantom Moves” and 2024’s Shadow Talk mixtape have racked up millions of streams and support slots with genre heavyweights, thrusting him onto critics’ “artists to watch” lists.

Sonia’s 350-capacity room is famed for its punchy sound and up-close vantage points, giving Boston-area hip-hop heads a chance to experience WesGhost’s vivid storytelling and atmospheric production without barrier-separated distance.

Local followers who first caught the MC on college-radio playlists will relish a hometown-adjacent set that’s sure to preview tracks from his forthcoming full-length studio debut.

This show forms part of a coast-to-coast club run designed to fine-tune new material ahead of fall festival appearances.

