WesGhost Portland tickets on sale at Hawthorne Theatre

WesGhost

WesGhost invades Hawthorne Theatre in Portland, OR, on August 28, 2025, for an 8 p.m. set combining nocturnal trap textures with lyrical introspection.

Rip City fans can pick up tickets at the door

Fueled by viral hit “Phantom Moves” and mixtape Shadow Talk, the Texas-born rapper has become a streaming-era success story ready for the next level.

Hawthorne Theatre’s throaty PA and easy transit access make it a beloved stop on the club circuit, promising bone-rattling bass and communal sing-alongs.

Portlanders who crave cutting-edge hip-hop talent can claim bragging rights by catching WesGhost before he levels up to theater stages.

The Northwest visit falls near the tour’s close, with Seattle wrapping the itinerary the very next night.

