Ticketnews Ads
WesGhost Sacramento tickets on sale at The Starlet Room

WesGhost

WesGhost Sacramento tickets on sale at The Starlet Room

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

WesGhost rolls into The Starlet Room in Sacramento, CA, on August 26, 2025, lighting up the intimate upstairs stage at 8 p.m. with his signature dark-wave hip-hop.

Box-office sales are live, but fans dodge surprise fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, and the TICKETNEWS10 code slices an extra 10 % off the final price.

Backed by the million-stream momentum of “Phantom Moves” and the acclaim of Shadow Talk, WesGhost’s West-coast outing is poised to sell out quickly.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

The Starlet Room’s balcony-ringed layout means there’s not a bad vantage point in the house—a boon for fans looking to soak up every lyric and 808 punch.

Sacramento hip-hop aficionados who pride themselves on spotting breakout talent early will want to lock in tickets before the artist’s inevitable rise to larger stages.

The gig is one of four Pacific Northwest and California dates rounding out a month-long national tour teasing cuts from his upcoming studio debut.

Shop for WesGhost tickets at The Starlet Room on August 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on WesGhost tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More