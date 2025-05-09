WesGhost Sacramento tickets on sale at The Starlet Room

WesGhost

WesGhost rolls into The Starlet Room in Sacramento, CA, on August 26, 2025, lighting up the intimate upstairs stage at 8 p.m. with his signature dark-wave hip-hop.

Box-office sales are live, but fans dodge surprise fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, and the TICKETNEWS10 code slices an extra 10 % off the final price.

Backed by the million-stream momentum of “Phantom Moves” and the acclaim of Shadow Talk, WesGhost’s West-coast outing is poised to sell out quickly.

The Starlet Room’s balcony-ringed layout means there’s not a bad vantage point in the house—a boon for fans looking to soak up every lyric and 808 punch.

Sacramento hip-hop aficionados who pride themselves on spotting breakout talent early will want to lock in tickets before the artist’s inevitable rise to larger stages.

The gig is one of four Pacific Northwest and California dates rounding out a month-long national tour teasing cuts from his upcoming studio debut.

Shop for WesGhost tickets at The Starlet Room on August 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on WesGhost tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.