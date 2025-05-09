WesGhost San Diego tickets on sale at Soda Bar

WesGhost

WesGhost touches down at Soda Bar in San Diego, CA, on August 22, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. set pulsing with moody trap beats and confessional lyricism.

Tickets are moving fast through the venue, but fans can skip hidden service fees by grabbing seats on ScoreBig and applying the TICKETNEWS10 coupon for an extra discount.

“Phantom Moves” put WesGhost on the map, while 2024’s Shadow Talk mixtape underscored his knack for cinematic soundscapes suited to late-night drives and packed clubs alike.

Soda Bar’s cult-favorite status among San Diego concertgoers guarantees an up-close experience—perfect for witnessing this rising artist before arena dreams come calling.

Local listeners who rode the rapper’s early Spotify wave will relish a night that promises both fan favorites and brand-new material headed for his debut album.

The SoCal appearance is part of a West-coast leg that includes Sacramento, Portland, and Seattle before wrapping the tour.

Shop for WesGhost tickets at Soda Bar on August 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on WesGhost tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.