Wet Leg books LA’s Greek Theatre Oct. 17 – tickets on sale

Wet Leg will wrap their 2025 North American run beneath Griffith Park’s starlit canopy, headlining the Greek Theatre on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. The 5,900‑seat amphitheater—regularly ranked among America’s best—offers sweeping views of L.A.’s skyline to complement the band’s surf‑rock sway.

From viral TikTok clips to Grammys buzz, Wet Leg’s ascent has been meteoric. Fans can expect the full repertoire—cheeky banter, surprise covers and extended jams—as the duo celebrates the tour finale in Hollywood’s backyard.

Greek Theatre tickets are on sale through the venue, but ScoreBig delivers fee‑free pricing and instant mobile entry. Save 10% with promo code TICKETNEWS10, then grab a blanket for the hillside seats.

A hometown crowd of industry tastemakers is likely, making this a must‑see capstone before Wet Leg disappears into the studio for LP No. 2.

