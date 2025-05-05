Wet Leg books Toronto’s History Sept. 12 – tickets on sale

The U.K.’s wry alt‑rock darlings Wet Leg will make their Toronto debut at Drake and Live Nation’s new‑school venue History on Sept. 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. Sitting on Queen Street E., History melds cutting‑edge sound with club‑level intimacy for just 2,500 fans.

Since dropping their self‑titled debut, Wet Leg have turned sardonic anthems into stadium‑sized sing‑alongs, snatching Brit Awards for Best Group and Album of the Year. Toronto fans should brace for clever call‑and‑response moments and surprise covers that have become tour staples.

History’s box office has seats, but the no‑fee path runs through ScoreBig. Enjoy clear pricing and mobile‑ready tickets—plus 10% off with promo code TICKETNEWS10—before demand pushes resale prices north.

Just 24 hours after their Windy City show, this cross‑border hop underscores the duo’s meteoric rise. Secure your place in History—literally—before the next album vaults them into arenas.

Shop for Wet Leg tickets at History on Sept. 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Wet Leg at History – Toronto tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.