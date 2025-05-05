Wet Leg lines up Montreal’s MTelus Sept. 13 – tickets on sale

Indie‑rock mischief‑makers Wet Leg keep the Canadian momentum rolling with a Sept. 13, 2025, stop at MTelus in downtown Montreal. Showtime is 8 p.m., setting the stage for a bilingual crowd eager to shout “On est bébé!” right back at the band.

The duo’s frenetic stage presence mixes surf riffs with absurdist humor, earning them festival‑closing slots at Primavera Sound and Reading & Leeds. Montreal’s early‑20th‑century theater—known for pristine acoustics—promises a sonic showcase for the band’s whip‑smart lyrics.

Tickets are on sale via MTelus, with fee‑free alternatives at ScoreBig. The platform’s 100% guarantee and promo code TICKETNEWS10 bring peace of mind and extra savings.

MTelus regularly sells out for marquee indie acts—from Arctic Monkeys to Tame Impala—so hop on seats before Wet Leg’s star power pushes them into Bell Centre territory.

