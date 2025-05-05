Wet Leg plays Boston’s Roadrunner Sept. 14 – tickets on sale

Just west of downtown Boston, Wet Leg will roll into the new Roadrunner club in Brighton on Sept. 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. Opened in 2022, Roadrunner’s 50‑foot bar and wrap‑around balcony make it New England’s largest general‑admission room.

The band’s off‑kilter humor and jangly breakdowns have landed them tour slots with Harry Styles and Paramore, but Roadrunner keeps them within hand‑heart distance. Expect raucous mosh‑pit energy when “Wet Dream” hits its high‑voltage bridge.

Tickets can be purchased at Roadrunner’s box office or through ScoreBig, where fee‑free transparency and mobile delivery reign. Enter promo code TICKETNEWS10 for 10% off at checkout.

Boston’s indie scene sent early waves of buzz across college radio; now residents can see why the hype refuses to slow.

