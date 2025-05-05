Wet Leg returns to D.C.’s 9:30 Club Sept. 19 – tickets on sale

Washington’s legendary 9:30 Club will welcome Wet Leg on Sept. 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. The band’s 2023 debut there sold out in minutes; expect similar demand for this encore in the famously intimate 1,200‑cap room.

Teasdale and Chambers’ live sets often feature ad‑libbed banter—perfect for an audience that once sang “Chaise Longue” so loudly it drowned out the PA. With new singles rumored to lean heavier on synths, fans might catch unreleased tracks before they hit streaming services.

The 9:30 Club box office is an option, but ScoreBig’s fee‑free checkout and promo code TICKETNEWS10 make the deal sweeter. Every order is protected by a money‑back guarantee.

Washington marks the tour’s final East‑Coast night before a two‑week dash across the Southwest and California—don’t sleep on tickets.

