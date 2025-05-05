Wet Leg schedules Chicago stop at The Salt Shed Sept. 10 – tickets on sale

Hot on the heels of their Minneapolis gig, Wet Leg will unleash its quirky indie stomp inside The Salt Shed on Sept. 10, 2025, at 7 p.m. The converted Morton Salt warehouse—Chicago’s newest mid‑size venue—boasts soaring ceilings and gritty charm that mesh perfectly with the band’s lo‑fi ethos.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers have quickly evolved from festival undercards to headliners, thanks to razor‑sharp lyrics and a live show that careens between surf pop and post‑punk. Expect to bop along to “Angelica” and thrash through deeper cuts that have earned praise from Jack White and Dave Grohl.

Tickets are available now at The Salt Shed box office

Chicago marks the midpoint of Wet Leg’s continental sprint, which also touches Toronto, Montreal and Washington, D.C., before reaching California. Get in while the buzz is loud and the venues are still intimate.

