Wet Leg sets Oakland’s Fox Theater date Sept. 30 – tickets on sale

The Bay Area will get its dose of cheeky British indie when Wet Leg plays Oakland’s restored Fox Theater on Sept. 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for its Moroccan‑art‑deco interiors and pristine acoustics, the 2,800‑seat landmark is a bucket‑list venue for touring artists.

Wet Leg’s debut album earned platinum certification in the U.K. on the strength of sardonic hooks like “Too Late Now.” Expect desert‑surf riffs and witty asides that thrive in Fox Theater’s cavernous yet intimate space.

With just three shows left after Oakland, energy levels will be peaking—grab your spot before the band’s next Bay Area visit jumps to the 10,000‑seat Greek in Berkeley.

