Wet Leg to rock Minneapolis’ First Avenue Sept. 9 – tickets on sale

Fresh off a slate of U.K. festival appearances, Wet Leg brings its genre‑bending guitar pop to Minneapolis’ storied First Avenue on Sept. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. The downtown club—immortalized in “Purple Rain”—offers the perfect setting for the band’s sardonic storytelling and fuzz‑edged hooks.

Since storming playlists with the sardonic single “Chaise Longue,” the duo has earned Grammy nominations, late‑night TV slots and a voracious live following. Midwest fans can expect sing‑alongs to “Wet Dream,” plus new material rumored to feature disco‑punk twists.

Tickets are on sale at the First Avenue box office.

First Avenue’s mainroom holds fewer than 1,600 patrons, meaning this show is likely to sell fast. Don’t miss your chance to see one of the U.K.’s buzziest bands in a venue that’s hosted Prince, The Replacements and Lizzo on their way up.

