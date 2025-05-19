Wicked tickets on sale in Birmingham at BJCC Concert Hall

Wicked (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Wicked brings its enchanting storytelling and chart-topping songs to Concert Hall at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, with a series of performances running from Sept. 3 through Sept. 21, 2025.

Tickets for these Birmingham shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Concert Hall box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Since its Broadway debut in 2003, Wicked has captivated audiences with its spellbinding tale of the witches of Oz. The Tony Award-winning musical features memorable numbers like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular,” backed by spectacular staging and costumes.

Birmingham theatergoers will have multiple opportunities to experience the magic of Wicked, from matinee and evening performances to weekend engagements. The Concert Hall at the BJCC’s state-of-the-art sound and lighting design will bring every moment of this production to life.

These Birmingham dates are part of Wicked’s highly anticipated 2025 national tour, featuring a cast hailed for its powerful vocals and dynamic choreography. With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, Wicked continues to enchant new generations of theater fans.

As these performances span over three weeks, fans are encouraged to book early to secure preferred seating. With limited engagements in Birmingham, popular dates and premium seats may sell out quickly.

ScoreBig’s platform provides a best-price guarantee, ensuring fans can find competitive prices on their favorite performances. Browse seating maps and choose the perfect view of the Emerald City brought to life on stage.

Don’t miss your chance to see Wicked live in Birmingham. Reserve your seats now and join the millions who have fallen under the musical’s enduring charm.

Wicked Tickets and Show Dates at Concert Hall at the BJCC

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Wicked tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.