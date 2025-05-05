Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars in Winnipeg tickets on sale

Winnipeg Jets (Photo: Words in the Wind, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The race for the Stanley Cup intensifies as the Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars in the second round of the NHL Western Conference Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Fans will have two opportunities to catch the action on home ice: Game 1 on May 7 and Game 2 on May 9. Both teams have battled their way through the postseason, and with the stakes higher than ever, these matchups promise plenty of scoring, hard hits, and thrilling plays.

Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre has become a fortress for the Jets, where an electric crowd ignites the team to push their limits every shift. Known for their passionate fan base, the Jets will rely on home-ice advantage to take an early lead in the series. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars, boasting skilled veterans and rising talent, will be determined to spoil the party. For hockey fans, this is a can’t-miss clash that could shape the destiny of both squads’ playoff runs.

There’s no telling how these closely matched rivals will fare, making it crucial for fans to be there in person to witness every heart-stopping minute. From game-winning goals to sensational saves, each moment could define the series—and the rest of the playoffs.

