WWE Smackdown storms Lexington June 13; tickets on sale

The blue-brand spectacular WWE Smackdown rolls into Lexington on Friday, June 13, 2025, turning Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center into the epicenter of sports-entertainment drama. Bell time is 7:30 p.m., and fans can expect high-stakes matches featuring the likes of Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and other WWE Superstars as the road to SummerSlam heats up.

Lexington has hosted memorable WWE moments before—most recently a 2023 televised episode that saw the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles change hands—and the June event is shaping up to deliver more headline-grabbing action. With Kentucky’s rabid wrestling base and the venue’s 20,000-plus capacity, a sell-out is firmly in play.

Beyond the squared circle, Rupp Arena’s downtown location makes for an easy night out. Ticket holders can arrive early for the arena’s local-flavor concessions and stay late to sample Lexington’s renowned bourbon bars just steps away.

