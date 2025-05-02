X & Los Lobos in Indianapolis: Tickets on sale

Los Lobos (Photo: Official White House Photostream, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Indianapolis will welcome the high-energy sounds of -X- and Los Lobos on October 17, 2025, at the renowned Clowes Memorial Hall. Known for its beautiful architecture and superb acoustics, Clowes Memorial Hall offers an exceptional setting for these two groundbreaking bands. -X-, with roots dating back to the late ‘70s Los Angeles punk scene, made waves for their distinctive style that combined aggressive energy with melodic sensibility. Los Lobos, similarly, carved out their own path by weaving rock, Latin, folk, and more into a truly original sound. Tickets for this show are currently on sale. Fans can head to the Clowes Memorial Hall box office for direct purchases, or opt for ScoreBig, which allows you to secure seats at significant savings with zero hidden fees. As the home to a thriving arts community, Indianapolis consistently attracts top-tier acts from around the globe. An evening with -X- and Los Lobos promises a unique musical experience, blending timeless hits with dynamic onstage collaboration. Whether you’re eager to hear -X- classics like “Los Angeles” or hoping Los Lobos might bust out an iconic rendition of “La Bamba,” this concert is sure to deliver memorable moments. From devoted followers to casual fans, everyone will find something to love in this fusion of iconic punk and robust Latin-influenced rock. Don’t delay—tickets for this Indianapolis stop won’t last long. Plan your fall entertainment now and immerse yourself in a night of extraordinary music. Shop for -X- tickets at Clowes Memorial Hall on October 17, 2025 Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on -X- & Los Lobos tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10 .