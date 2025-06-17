Ava Max Announces ‘Don’t Click Play’ North American Tour

Pop powerhouse Ava Max will bring her music to stages across North America this fall, unveiling the 16-date Don’t Click Play Tour.

The trek opens September 3 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and winds through theaters and amphitheaters before closing October 4 on Chicago’s lakefront at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Fans can catch the “Sweet but Psycho” singer in major cities from San Francisco and Denver to Philadelphia, Boston and Toronto, with a trio of Texas stops plus Southeastern plays in Nashville, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Canadian dates hit Laval and Toronto midway through the run.