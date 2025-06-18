Addison Rae Sets 2025 Headlining Tour in Support of Debut Album

Addison Rae will hit the road in 2025 for her first-ever headlining tour. The pop singer and social media star confirmed plans for “The Addison Tour,” a global run supporting her debut album Addison.

The tour will begin with a short run of European shows in late summer before moving to North America in the fall. Rae will open the North American leg on September 22 in Austin, Texas, and continue with performances in Nashville, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Oakland.

The North American dates will wrap up on October 19 in Los Angeles. Following that, Rae will travel to Australia for three shows in November.

Tickets for the tour will first become available through an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access on Rae’s official website. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates will also begin on June 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with the code TREBLE required for access. General on-sale tickets will be available starting Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and Rae’s website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/26 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

08/28 — Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy

08/30 — London, GB @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

09/02 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/04 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

09/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

09/07 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

09/08 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

09/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

09/25 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/27 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

09/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/08 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/10 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/11 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum

11/14 — Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall

11/17 — Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre