Beyoncé Surpasses Own Record with Six-Night Tottenham Residency

Beyoncé has set new records at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, bringing in more than $61,500,000 USD during a six-night run in London.

The shows, part of her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour, drew over 275,000 fans and became both the highest-grossing and best-attended concert series in the stadium’s history.

The performances took place on June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16. With six concerts, Beyoncé also became the artist with the most shows ever held at the venue, surpassing her own previous record of five nights during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

Following her final show in London, Beyoncé posted a message on Instagram, thanking fans for their support. “Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family,” she wrote.