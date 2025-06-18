Burna Boy Reveals ‘No Sign of Weakness’ World Tour to Support New Record

Global Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy has announced the U.S. leg of his highly anticipated No Sign of Weakness World Tour, bringing his energetic performances and chart-topping hits to arenas across North America this fall.

The U.S. dates kick off November 12 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and continue through December 18 with a second show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Along the way, Burna Boy will headline arenas in Seattle, Houston, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and more, treating fans to his genre-bending sound and magnetic stage presence.