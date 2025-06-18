Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall

Disney On Ice glides into Atlantic City’s historic Boardwalk Hall Arena on Nov. 8, 2025, for a 4 p.m. performance that turns the Jersey Shore into a winter wonderland. Families will watch beloved characters—from Mickey and Minnie to Elsa and Buzz Lightyear—pirouette across a sparkling rink backed by show-stopping special effects.

Tickets are on sale now at the Boardwalk Hall box office.

This year’s production, “Find Your Hero,” weaves together stories from Frozen 2, Moana, The Little Mermaid and more, featuring gravity-defying jumps, aerial silk routines and sing-along soundtracks. Boardwalk Hall’s 10,500-seat arena will be transformed with immersive lighting that makes the Atlantic surf outside feel miles away.

Disney On Ice has thrilled Shore audiences for decades, and veterans know to arrive early for the character preshow—free with every ticket. Don your favorite princess gown or superhero cape and join thousands of fans in capturing priceless family photos.

Shop for Disney On Ice tickets at Boardwalk Hall Arena on November 8, 2025

