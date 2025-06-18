Eventbrite Expands Music Discovery Tools With New Artist Lineup Feature

Eventbrite has rolled out a new lineup tool designed to enhance event listings and expand music discovery across major platforms, part of the company’s ongoing focus on helping music venues boost visibility and sales in an increasingly competitive space.

Enhanced Artist Listings and Automatic Distribution

The new feature allows organizers to showcase performing artists directly within their event pages. These upgraded listings include artist photos, bios, and social media links—providing fans with a richer preview of who’s performing. This information is automatically distributed across partner discovery platforms like Bandsintown and Google Events, with Spotify integration coming soon.

By streamlining artist promotion, Eventbrite aims to reduce the workload for smaller venues while dramatically increasing their potential audience reach. A single event listing can now appear in multiple discovery feeds without any extra effort from organizers.

“With Eventbrite, a small venue’s show can appear alongside major concerts in a fan’s discovery feed,” the company noted in its release.

Photo via Eventbrite

| READ: Eventbrite Study Finds Gen-Z, Millenialls Are Seeking In-Person Events to Bridge Gap From Digital World |

Bridging the Gap Between Streaming and Live Shows

Ted Dworkin, Eventbrite’s Chief Product Officer, emphasized the company’s broader mission in the music space.

“The live music world is about so much more than just selling tickets,” Dworkin said in the release. “Fans want to discover new artists, connect with like-minded people, and be part of something bigger… We’re helping bridge that gap between someone streaming music at home and actually showing up to experience it live.”

That experience is especially important for independent venues and artists that often rely on local and organic discovery. The new tools give these organizers more control over how performers are presented, improving their visibility alongside big-name acts.

| READ: Eventbrite Launches App Update With Discover Tab |

Venue Perspective: Discovery Drives Attendance

Julie Kim, co-owner and head booker at Brooklyn venue Littlefield, says Eventbrite has already played a key role in their visibility.

“Eventbrite has become a household name when it comes to buying tickets for shows, especially for smaller and mid-sized venues,” Kim said in a statement. “With so many people using Eventbrite to explore things to do, they’re making significant efforts to help people easily discover, which will no doubt bring more visibility to our events.”

Supporting Venues Beyond Ticketing

The new lineup tool follows a string of music-focused upgrades from Eventbrite. Recent additions include VIP guest management options and flexible fan payment tools like AfterPay. While currently available in Australia, the “Buy Now, Pay Later” option will soon expand to the U.S. and New Zealand.

These features are part of what Eventbrite describes as a broader commitment to empowering music organizers and venues as “cultural hubs where fandoms, communities, and commerce actually connect.”

As competition in the live entertainment space intensifies, tools that help smaller venues reach and retain audiences may prove increasingly vital. Eventbrite’s latest offerings underscore a shift toward discovery-driven ticketing—helping bring new fans from digital streams to the live stage.