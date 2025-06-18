Le Sserafim, K-pop’s fearless five-member phenom, will light up San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sept. 14 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The 8,500-seat Civic—set amid the city’s Civic Center arts corridor—will pulse with synchronized choreography, immersive LED walls and the group’s chart-climbing English single “Perfect Night.”

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Bill Graham box office, but savvy concert-goers are turning to ScoreBig, where every listing shows the final, fee-free price up front—no surprises at checkout.

Since debuting in 2022, Le Sserafim has earned rookie-of-the-year honors across Asia and racked up hundreds of millions of streams with empowering anthems “Fearless” and “Antifragile.” The San Francisco stop falls midway through the group’s first full North American arena circuit, promising a bilingual setlist, dramatic costume changes and solo stages that spotlight each member’s dance or vocal prowess.

Bill Graham Civic’s wide floor and tiered balcony sightlines make every seat a social-media sweet spot—perfect for capturing light-stick ocean waves against the Beaux Arts architecture. Arrive early for photo ops in Civic Center Plaza and late-night bites in nearby Hayes Valley before the curtain rises on one of K-pop’s fastest-rising acts.

