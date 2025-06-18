Matthew Broderick to Lead New York Theatre Workshop’s ‘Tartuffe’

New York Theatre Workshop has announced the cast for its upcoming Off-Broadway production of “Tartuffe,” set to premiere this fall. The revival of Molière’s story will feature a new version by playwright Lucas Hnath and a cast led by Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick.

Broderick will take on the title role of Tartuffe, a conman posing as a pious man who infiltrates the household of a wealthy family. David Cross will co-star as Orgon, the head of the household deceived by Tartuffe.

The cast also includes Emily Davis as Mariane, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Amber Gray as Elmire, and Ryan Haddad as Damis. Francis Jue will appear as Cleante, alongside Lisa Kron as Dorine and Ike Ufomadu as Valère.

Sarah Benson, an Obie Award-winning director known for her work on “Teeth,” will direct the production.

The creative team for “Tartuffe” includes scenic design by the collective dots, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Peter Mills Weiss. Kasson Marroquin will serve as production stage manager.

The production is part of New York Theatre Workshop’s 2025–2026 season. Other announced titles in the lineup include “Saturday Church,” a new musical from pop artist Sia, and “My Joy is Heavy,” a world-premiere production by Obie Award-winning duo The Bengsons.

Performance dates and ticket information for “Tartuffe” will be released in the coming weeks. Details about the full 2025–2026 season are available at NYTW.org.