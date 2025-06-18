O2 Signs On as Partner for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, Offers Exclusive Ticket Access

O2 has officially joined World Rugby as a partner for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, expanding its longstanding support of English rugby with new fan-focused initiatives and exclusive offerings tied to the tournament.

The partnership designates O2 as both an Official Partner of the tournament and the presenting sponsor of the opening show, which will take place ahead of the first match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday, August 22. The kickoff event will feature live entertainment, with the opening act set to be announced in the coming weeks.

As part of the deal, O2 customers will receive early and exclusive access to all 32 tournament matches via the brand’s “Priority” rewards platform. Fans will also have the opportunity to win unique experiences, including chances to serve as flag bearers during matches.

“O2 has been side by side with England Rugby since 1995 and we could not be prouder of everything we have achieved together over the past 30 years,” Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2,said in a press release. “The new partnership with World Rugby will see O2 continue to champion the women’s game every step of the way this summer and help connect fans like never before.”

O2 has been a leader in pushing for gender parity in rugby, becoming the first brand to commit to equal investment in men’s and women’s rugby in 2021. Its latest “Wear the Rose” campaign, launching ahead of the tournament, is aimed at rallying national support for the Red Roses and further growing the women’s game.

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, emphasized the broader goals of the tournament.

“With powerful personalities on the pitch and unmissable action in every match, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be more than a tournament—it will be a nationwide celebration of the sport,” Massey said. “Together with O2, we’re excited to connect fans to the stories and energy that will define this historic event.”

The tournament, jointly organized by World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) with backing from the UK government, is set to be the largest Women’s Rugby World Cup to date, featuring more teams than ever before and a record 300,000 tickets already sold—more than double the total from the 2021 event in New Zealand.

As excitement builds with less than 100 days until the tournament begins, fans can purchase tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.