Stevie Nicks tickets on sale for Charlotte show at Spectrum Center

Stevie Nicks, rock’s “Queen of Shawls” and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, brings her spellbinding vocals to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Oct. 21, 2025. The Fleetwood Mac icon promises a career-spanning setlist—think “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back” and the timeless “Rhiannon”—backed by her seasoned touring band and new visual production.

Tickets are on sale through the Spectrum Center box office and ScoreBig. Fans choosing ScoreBig avoid surprise fees and can secure tickets in just a few clicks, leaving more room in the budget for tour merchandise or a pre-show dinner in Uptown.

Nicks’ current run follows a string of sold-out arena dates and rave reviews praising her crystalline voice and heartfelt stories between songs. Charlotte marks the lone North Carolina stop, making it a must-see for Carolina devotees who haven’t witnessed her mystical stagecraft since the 24 Karat Gold tour.

The Spectrum Center’s recent acoustical upgrades and large-format video screens will amplify every twirl of Nicks’ signature chiffon and fringe. Arrive early to catch opening sets of vintage concert footage curated by the singer herself, then prepare for a night that blends classic rock memory with modern production flair.

